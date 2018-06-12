Henrikh Mkhitaryan says was offered “crazy money” for playing in Russia
June 12, 2018 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he was offered “crazy money” for playing in the Russian championship when he was at Shakhtar Donetsk, Sportbox.ru reports.
“I could probably stay in Armenia, earn my living, live in a familiar surrounding with my parents and family, and not wander in different countries,” the Arsenal playmaker said.
“But every person, I think, should have a dream, some kind of goal, to which they should strive. Football is no exception here.
“If you work, if you try to be better and better, money isn't going anywhere.
“I've never played football for money.
“Although when I was at Shakhtar, I was offered crazy money to play in the Russian championship. I rejected [the proposal].
“I said I wanted to play in Europe, and the money wasn’t the object.”
Mkhitaryan earlier revealed which team he will be rooting for in the FIFA World Cup in Russia, at the same time singling out the possible champions.
Top stories
"A full make-over was imminent, this time in both Armenia and Arsenal F.C. famous colours."
When asked if it is hard to keep players in the side when they are not starting, he said: “It is not hard, it is impossible.
It took 2.5 hours for all games to finish in draws in round two of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger, Norway.
Reigning world champion Carlsen defeated his future challenger Fabiano Caruana 1-0, while all the other games ended in draws.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Rebel forces attack Syrian army troops in Hama According to pro-opposition activists, Jaysh Al-Izza specifically targeted the government-held towns of Helfaya and Al-Safsafiyah.
Armenia Labor Minister quits over disagreements with government Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan announced her resignation on June 12, one month after she accepted the job.
Yerevan hosts Aurora Dialogues on humanitarian challenges Samantha Powerstressed the importance of international diplomacy and grassroots action to make a difference to the refugee crisis.
Some Diasporans try to influence processes in Armenia: Acemoglu Daron Acemoglu said while Armenians abroad do play an important role, they should provide support in two directions.