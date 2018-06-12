Henrikh Mkhitaryan says was offered “crazy money” for playing in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he was offered “crazy money” for playing in the Russian championship when he was at Shakhtar Donetsk, Sportbox.ru reports.

“I could probably stay in Armenia, earn my living, live in a familiar surrounding with my parents and family, and not wander in different countries,” the Arsenal playmaker said.

“But every person, I think, should have a dream, some kind of goal, to which they should strive. Football is no exception here.

“If you work, if you try to be better and better, money isn't going anywhere.

“I've never played football for money.

“Although when I was at Shakhtar, I was offered crazy money to play in the Russian championship. I rejected [the proposal].

“I said I wanted to play in Europe, and the money wasn’t the object.”

