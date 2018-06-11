FIFA World Cup: Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals which team he will root for
June 11, 2018 - 18:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal midfielder and captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed which team he will be rooting for in the FIFA World Cup in Russia.
“There is no single favorite in the 2018 World Cup, all the teams are ready. I would name Spain, France and Argentina as contenders for the title,” Mkhitaryan said.
At the same time, he noted that "there is no need to put pressure on the Russian team."
“I know the players of the national team are under a lot of pressure. I would ask everyone to leave them alone. Russians will prepare very carefully," he said.
“If they win the first game, they will have excellent chances to succeed. I personally will root for the Russian national team. Russia has done a very good job.
“Everyone knows that my grandmother is Russian. I really like Russian culture and history.”
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be the 21st FIFA World Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018, after the country was awarded the hosting rights on 2 December 2010.
Top stories
When asked if it is hard to keep players in the side when they are not starting, he said: “It is not hard, it is impossible.
It took 2.5 hours for all games to finish in draws in round two of the Altibox Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger, Norway.
Reigning world champion Carlsen defeated his future challenger Fabiano Caruana 1-0, while all the other games ended in draws.
The miniature Mkhitaryan can be seen in full national team kit along with football boots and a small football.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Researchers seek volunteers for major Alzheimer's study The University of Kansas Alzheimer's Disease Center in Fairway is taking part in a major study involving the disease.
Woman reportedly lures 6 Kurdish fighters to Islamic State death trap The woman lured the militants fighting under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces into her house in Suwydan Jazeera town.
Turkish-backed groups engage in intense clashes in Afrin Intense clashes broke out between the Turkish-backed rebel groups near the Afrin region of Aleppo on June 11 evening.
Armenia says sale of Belarusian weapons to Azerbaijan 'unfortunate' Deputy Armenian Foreign Minister Ruben Rubinyan said on Monday that “it is unfortunate” that Belarus sells weapons to Azerbaijan.