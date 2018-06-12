Armenian energy delegation to discuss gas in Iran
June 12, 2018 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian delegation is due in Tehran next week for negotiations on new prices and an increase of Iran's gas exports to Armenia, IRNA reports citing a senior Iranian energy official.
Behzad Babazadeh, the director of international affairs of National Iranian Gas Company (NIOC), said on Tuesday, May 12 that the Yerevan thermal power plant has requested for more Iranian gas.
Noting that the contract between NIGC and Yerevan thermal power plant provides that the Iranian gas shall be exchanged with electricity generated by the other side, Babazadeh said that the Armenian side wants imported gas from Iran to be increased from 1 mcm to 1.6 mcm.
Iranian officials say that the pipelines are capable enough for pumping more gas to Armenia, and Iran has no problem with increasing the volume of gas exports to the country in so far as Yerevan can pay or provide Iran with more electricity.
Armenia began importing gas from Iran in 2009.
The two existing electricity lines are capable of transferring 300MW of electricity and cannot be used for transferring more energy between the two countries.
