// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

President Sarkissian visits Artsakh

President Sarkissian visits Artsakh
June 13, 2018 - 12:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Wednesday, June 13.

Sarkissian is visiting the second Armenian republic at the invitation of Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan.

This is the first visit of the Armenian President to Artsakh.

 Top stories
Armenia is the 7th country in terms of number of trips to RussiaArmenia is the 7th country in terms of number of trips to Russia
Armenia is thus among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens who visited Russia in the reporting period.
Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival awardUkrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
New ropeway to connect two major Karabakh citiesNew ropeway to connect two major Karabakh cities
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
Iran to restore ancient Armenian sitesIran to restore ancient Armenian sites
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Serena Williams says she is “an honorary Armenian”
Armenian-American Don Boyajian no longer running for Congress
American lawyers sue Turkey for hundreds of millions of dollars
Swedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian army sends reinforcements to fight off IS in eastern Syria IS attacks have inflicted losses upon the government troops deployed in the stretching desert spanning from east Homs to the Iraqi borders.
Armenia coult will release Founding Parliament head Jirair Sefilian on bail Founding Parliament opposition group leader Jirair Sefilian will be released from prison on bail, a court in Yerevan said on June 13.
Militants suffer 'heavy losses' in failed assault on Shiite towns in Idlib Led by the Uzbek fighters, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stormed eastern Kafraya from their positions at the Barouma Farms.
Armenia reaffirms readiness to work with OSCE envoys on Karabakh Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of the co-chairs role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.