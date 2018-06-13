President Sarkissian visits Artsakh
June 13, 2018 - 12:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian left for Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Wednesday, June 13.
Sarkissian is visiting the second Armenian republic at the invitation of Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan.
This is the first visit of the Armenian President to Artsakh.
