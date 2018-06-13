Armenia PM due in Moscow June 13 to meet Putin, attend FIFA opening
June 13, 2018 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian premier Nikol Pashinyan has departed for Russia on June 13 for a two-day visit and is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the opening of the FIFA World Cup.
Also, the Armenian Prime Minister will also take part in the unveiling of a bust of Hero of the Soviet Union, Chief marshal of the armored troops of the Soviet Union Hamazasp Babadzhanian.
On May 14, Pashinyan visited Sochi to attend the summit of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union and meet Putin, but he will visit the Russian capital as Armenia’s Prime Minister for the first time.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan earlier revealed Pashinyan’s plans to visit Moscow but gave no further details.
Top stories
Armenia is thus among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens who visited Russia in the reporting period.
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
A budget of one billion rials (some $24,000) has been allocated to the projects that include flooring and strengthening as well.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army sends reinforcements to fight off IS in eastern Syria IS attacks have inflicted losses upon the government troops deployed in the stretching desert spanning from east Homs to the Iraqi borders.
Armenia coult will release Founding Parliament head Jirair Sefilian on bail Founding Parliament opposition group leader Jirair Sefilian will be released from prison on bail, a court in Yerevan said on June 13.
Militants suffer 'heavy losses' in failed assault on Shiite towns in Idlib Led by the Uzbek fighters, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stormed eastern Kafraya from their positions at the Barouma Farms.
Armenia reaffirms readiness to work with OSCE envoys on Karabakh Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of the co-chairs role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.