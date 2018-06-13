Armenia PM due in Moscow June 13 to meet Putin, attend FIFA opening

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian premier Nikol Pashinyan has departed for Russia on June 13 for a two-day visit and is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend the opening of the FIFA World Cup.

Also, the Armenian Prime Minister will also take part in the unveiling of a bust of Hero of the Soviet Union, Chief marshal of the armored troops of the Soviet Union Hamazasp Babadzhanian.

On May 14, Pashinyan visited Sochi to attend the summit of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union and meet Putin, but he will visit the Russian capital as Armenia’s Prime Minister for the first time.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan earlier revealed Pashinyan’s plans to visit Moscow but gave no further details.