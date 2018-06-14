OSCE Minsk Group talked Armenia-Azerbaijan ministerial meeting

PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group discussed the possibility of holding a meeting with Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers on the settlement of the Nagorno Кarabakh conflict during their visit to Armenia on June 12-14, they said in a statement on Thursday, June 14.

Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, together with the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, met Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, and President Armen Sarkissian during the introductory visit to Yerevan.

The co-chairs and the Armenian officials reviewed the status of negotiations and discussed the next steps to push the process forward, including a ministerial meeting in the near future. They also exchanged views on the current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the line of contact, underscoring the importance of maintaining a constructive environment. ‎

The co-chairs reiterated their commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

Armenian officials expressed support for the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative and their willingness to continue working productively under the auspices of the Co-Chairs.