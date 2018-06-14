Trump congratulates fellow Armenian party member on GOP primary win
June 14, 2018 - 18:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Armenian-American Danny Tarkanian on his big GOP primary win in Nevada.
Tarkanian, son of legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, and Democrat Susie Lee, a Las Vegas philanthropist, captured their parties’ nominations in southern Nevada’s 3rd District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen advanced to face GOP Sen. Dean Heller in what promises to be one of the most important races for the U.S. Senate, The Associated Press said.
"Danny worked hard an got a great result. Looking good in November!" Trump said in a tweet.
Tarkanian — who had won three previous GOP primaries, but lost five general elections — lost to Rosen in 2016 by fewer than 4,000 votes in the 3rd District, which covers much of suburban Las Vegas.
He launched a combative primary bid to knock off Heller, but bowed out of the race in March under pressure from President Trump and others, and announced his candidacy for what promises to be the costliest congressional race in Nevada this fall.
