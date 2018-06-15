Russia’s Putin introduced Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents to each other

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, June 14 introduced Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

“After the football match (Russia - Saudi Arabia), the Russian president organized a small reception for the CIS heads of state, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” Pashinyan said live on Facebook on Wednesday.

“And the president of Russia introduced us to each other. It was just an introduction, there were no discussions or meaningful conversation and contacts.”

Pashinyan attended the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and had a private meeting with Putin on June 13-14.