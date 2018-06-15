Armenia wants Russian gas at a lower price, PM says
June 15, 2018 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan hopes to obtain cheaper gas from Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Russia Today.
"We understand that this (the current price - ed.) is a exclusive price for Armenia. But we would like to have more exclusive tariffs. We will discuss these issues, and I hope that we will have success," Pashinyan said.
Commenting on gas tariffs inside the country, Pashinyan said "this is the internal problem of Armenia."
"Armenia receives cheap gas from Russia on the border, but the price doubles from the border to the consumers' homes," he said.
Distribution networks across Armenia are owned by Gazprom. The tariff for gas at the border is $150 per 1,000 cubic meters, but consumers pay a much higher price for the gas.
