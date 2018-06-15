Armenia PM says no “dark corners” in Yerevan-Moscow relations

PanARMENIAN.Net - There are no “dark corners” in relations between Armenia and Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Russia Today.

"We (Armenia and Russia) have very good, direct relations, which developed from the very first moments," Pashinyan was quoted as saying.

"We are openly discussing everything. [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] is such a person, and as I understand it, this style of communication is very convenient for him, and, frankly, this style is also convenient for me. I can say for sure that our relations are developing very quickly and very constructively."

Pashinyan also said there are no problematic issues in the relations between the two countries at the moment.

In the same interview, Pashinyan said Yerevan hopes to obtain cheaper gas from Russia.