Armenia’s apricot exports grew by 57,000% y/y

June 15, 2018 - 17:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As of June 15, Armenia’s export of apricot has grown by about 57,000% against the same period last year.

According to information provided by the Agriculture Ministry, 14,752 tons of apricot were sent abroad in the five and a half months of 2018 against the 26 tons exported last year.

In the reporting period, 67,294 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables were shipped abroad from the Armenia, up from last year’s 33,819 tons.

Russia is the biggest market for the Armenian agricultural produce, followed by Georgia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, Belgium and Romania.

 Top stories
10 UK companies exploring investment opportunities in Armenia10 UK companies exploring investment opportunities in Armenia
The two-day intensive programme includes meetings with Armenian high level state authorities and business representatives
Fitch affirms Armenia's capital Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook PositiveFitch affirms Armenia's capital Yerevan at 'B+'; Outlook Positive
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Armenian city of Yerevan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Major ski resort complex to be built in ArmeniaMajor ski resort complex to be built in Armenia
Mount Maymekh will become a skiing zone under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.
Armenia offered to sell citizenship for $50,000Armenia offered to sell citizenship for $50,000
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Partner news
 Articles
Russian warship delivering more military equipment to Syria Another Russian ship was spotted traveling through Turkish territorial waters to deliver more military equipment to the Syrian army.
EU relations won’t come at expense of Russian ties, says Armenian PM Those who claim that anti-Russian political forces have come to power in Armenia are wrong, the newly-elected Armenian PM said.
Armenian Genocide raised at Western Australia parliament Dr. Tony (Antonio) Buti MLA concluded with a strong message in favour of Australian recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
1,300-year-old inscriptions found at ‘King Arthur’s birthplace’ The stone features Latin writing, Greek letters and Christian symbols, all dating from the seventh century AD.