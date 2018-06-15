Armenia’s apricot exports grew by 57,000% y/y

PanARMENIAN.Net - As of June 15, Armenia’s export of apricot has grown by about 57,000% against the same period last year.

According to information provided by the Agriculture Ministry, 14,752 tons of apricot were sent abroad in the five and a half months of 2018 against the 26 tons exported last year.

In the reporting period, 67,294 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables were shipped abroad from the Armenia, up from last year’s 33,819 tons.

Russia is the biggest market for the Armenian agricultural produce, followed by Georgia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, Belgium and Romania.