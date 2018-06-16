Armenia 1st Deputy PM, German envoy talk visa liberalization with EU
June 16, 2018 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday, June 15 met German ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler to discuss the visa liberalization between Armenia and the European Union.
“Both Mr Ambassador and I stressed the need to deepen relations between Armenia and Germany in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Mirzoyan said in a Facebook post.
“We discussed a range of issues concerning investments, visa liberalization, the assistance to our country.”
Mirzoyan said import of German-produced agricultural machinery with favorable conditions and their use in the Armenian agriculture is of great importance, vowing to actively pursue the implementation of this scenario.
Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan said in April that the launch of the process of visa liberalization with the European Union will begin with the ratification of the new deal between the bloc and Armenia.
