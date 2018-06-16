Islamic State stronghold in jeopardy in northeast Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State’s (IS) last stronghold in northeast Syria is in jeopardy after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) seize more ground in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.

According to pro-SDF activists, their troops have managed to reach the outskirts of Al-Dashishah, which is the Islamic State’s last major stronghold in northeast Syria.

Al-Dashishah became the headquarters of the Islamic State in northeastern Syria, following their defeat two years ago at the imperative town of Al-Shaddadi in southern Al-Hasakah.

Should IS lose Al-Dashishah in the coming days, they will ultimately be forced to retreat to retreat to the vast desert area between the Syrian and Iraqi borders.