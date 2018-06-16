Islamic State stronghold in jeopardy in northeast Syria
June 16, 2018 - 16:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State’s (IS) last stronghold in northeast Syria is in jeopardy after the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) seize more ground in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.
According to pro-SDF activists, their troops have managed to reach the outskirts of Al-Dashishah, which is the Islamic State’s last major stronghold in northeast Syria.
Al-Dashishah became the headquarters of the Islamic State in northeastern Syria, following their defeat two years ago at the imperative town of Al-Shaddadi in southern Al-Hasakah.
Should IS lose Al-Dashishah in the coming days, they will ultimately be forced to retreat to retreat to the vast desert area between the Syrian and Iraqi borders.
Top stories
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Israel’s parliament considered — then failed to adopt — a resolution that would recognize the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians in Turkey
Netanyahu postponed the committee’s discussion of the proposed laws until after the Turkish general election scheduled for June 24.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Iranian women protest against ban on attending football games female fans staged demonstrations inside the stadium, hoisting posters against the ban during a match between Iran and Morocco.
‘Urgent’ resolution concerning Armenia to be unveiled in Brussels According to Armen Ashotyan, the resolution urges the EU member countries to ratify the deal "without unnecessary delays."
Karabakh army reveals details on contact line situation Manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani sides near the contact line have also been observed in the reporting period.
Armenia 1st Deputy PM, German envoy talk visa liberalization with EU “Ambassador and I stressed the need to deepen relations between Armenia and Germany in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Mirzoyan said.