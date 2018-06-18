High-level delegation of MEPs to visit Armenia
June 18, 2018 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Parliament will send a delegation of 9 MEPs to Armenia on Monday, June 18 to take stock of EU-Armenia relations and reform efforts, before voting on consent to the new agreement.
A nine-MEPs strong delegation, headed by Foreign Affairs committee Chair David McAllister (EPP, DE), will meet Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan as well as ministers, MPs and civil society representatives.
MEPs are to assess the political situation in Armenia and to take stock of EU-Armenia relations and announced reform efforts since the recent political turmoil, resulting in a change of government.
Foreign Affairs committee MEPs on June16 applauded the citizens of Armenia on the recent peaceful transition of power and overwhelmingly gave their consent to the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, opening up the possibility for deeper cooperation in different sectors. The European Parliament will have a final vote on the agreement in Strasbourg in July 2018.
Ahead of the visit, McAllister said: "This is a key moment in the strengthening of Armenia’s democracy, but also in the deepening of EU-Armenian relations. Armenia’s citizens have very high expectations, they want to see key reforms take place. The European Parliament attaches great importance to the developments in Armenia and its citizens’ aspirations, which is why we are coming to meet with Armenia’s leaders and civil society, ahead of the final vote on the new EU-Armenia agreement."
In addition to McAllister, the EP’s delegation will be composed of eight MEPs: Chair of the Delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly - Rebecca Harms (Greens, DE), Chair of the Delegation to the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee - Sajjad Karim (ECR, UK), Foreign Affairs committee Rapporteur on Armenia - László Tokes (EPP, HU), Željana Zovko (EPP, HR), Neena Gill (S&D, UK), Boris Zala (S&D, SK), Eleni Theocharous (ECR, CY) and Petras Auštrevičius (ALDE, LT).
Top stories
In Glendale, there’s a Dublin Drive, a Calafia Street, a Baghdad Place and an Eulalia Street — all named after places in the world.
Armenia is thus among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens who visited Russia in the reporting period.
“Well, my friends, I congratulate everyone on the victory of our film "Details". The experiment was a success,” the filmmaker said.
The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
Partner news
Latest news
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militants launch attack near Golan Heights When the Syrian army spotted the jihadist rebels, they quickly attacked in a bid to eliminate the group of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters.
WHO says gaming disorder is a mental health condition "I'm not creating a precedent," said Dr. Vladimir Poznyak, a member of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse
Unidentified strikes kill several Syrian, Iraqi troops in east Syria The Syrian military reported that their troops had been attacked by U.S. Coalition warplanes in southeast Syria.
Fitch affirms Armenia at 'B+'; Outlook Positive Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook.