Martigues events celebrate Days of Artsakh in France
June 19, 2018 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Events within the frameworks of the Days of Artsakh in France’ festival were held in the French town of Martigues.
As part of the program of events, exhibitions of photos and graphic pieces dedicated to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), as well as screening of documentary and animated films about the country were offered.
Permanent Representative of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, Mayor of Martigues, former member of the National Assembly Gaby Charroux, MP Pierre Dharréville, members of the Regional Council of Bouches-du-Rhône, Chairman of the Armenian Union of Martigues Grégoire Minassian, businessmen, representatives of the Armenian community of France and NGOs, as well as journalists participated in the opening ceremony.
Earlier, similar events have been held the French towns of Bouc-Bel-Air,Compiègne and other settlements.
