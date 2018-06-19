Azerbaijan downs Karabakh army drone

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani forces on Tuesday, June 19 downed an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army when the drone was monitoring the contact line, Defense Army said in a statement.

“Although the Azerbaijani side is trying to hinder important flights carried out by Armenian UAVs for defensive purposes, the command of the Artsakh armed forces is determined to continue the natural process of air monitoring,” the statement said.

Also, the Defense Army vowed to suppress the rival’s activity both in the air and on land with the punitive retaliatory measures.

Some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between June 10 and 16, the Defense Army said earlier.