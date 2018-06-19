Azerbaijan downs Karabakh army drone
June 19, 2018 - 13:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani forces on Tuesday, June 19 downed an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army when the drone was monitoring the contact line, Defense Army said in a statement.
“Although the Azerbaijani side is trying to hinder important flights carried out by Armenian UAVs for defensive purposes, the command of the Artsakh armed forces is determined to continue the natural process of air monitoring,” the statement said.
Also, the Defense Army vowed to suppress the rival’s activity both in the air and on land with the punitive retaliatory measures.
Some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between June 10 and 16, the Defense Army said earlier.
Top stories
One of the most important destinations of Armenia, the capital city of Yerevan with the imposing Mount Ararat is a sight to see, the article says.
The analysis reveals that Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey saw the biggest growth of arrivals in the first three months of 2018.
Power is currently in Armenia as she is a member of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee.
In Armenia, the tariff for electricity for socially vulnerable families may decrease by 10 drams in the near future.
Partner news
Latest news
Largest Syrian army convoy heading south for Daraa offensive The convoy includes armored vehicles, T-72 and T-90 tanks, MLR launchers, artillery and machinegun-equipped vehicles.
Researchers discover gene that could affect fertility in women In experiments on mice, researchers at Nanjing Medical University tried to shut down the MTOR gene at all stages of egg cell development.
Armenia's Alashkert to face Scotland's Celtic in July Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.
Kim Kardashian accepts MTV Movie & TV Award on behalf of her family Reality TV star Kim Kardashian accepted the 2018 Movie & TV Award for Best Reality Show for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."