EU to allocate €3 million to Armenia for Syrian refugees

June 21, 2018 - 14:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will allocate €3 million to Armenia to help the country in the process of integrating Syrian refugees into a new culture.

More than 20,000 Syrians, many of whom are ethnically Armenian, have found refuge in Armenia since the Syrian war began in 2011.

The bloc's decision was made public during the first session of the Partnership Council created within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between the EU and Armenia.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the sum has been sent to the Madad Fund, the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian Crisis.

The negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017. The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is currently in Brussels participating in the Partnership Council session, having earlier met Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

