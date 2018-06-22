Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers unofficially communicate in Minsk

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is currently in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk where he is participating in the informal ministerial meeting of Eastern partnership countries.

In a photo published by Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan on Twitter, Mnatsakanyan is seen standing in the company of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Obviously, the foreign ministers of the two countries have unofficially communicated. There are no official statements about the content of the conversation so far though.