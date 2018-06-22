Romanian carrier TAROM sells two Airbus A310 to Armenia Airways
June 22, 2018 - 15:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Romania’s state-owned airline TAROM has sold its two Airbus A310 aircraft, bought in 1991, to Armenia Airways, a newly-established company, for €5.5 million, Romanian media reported on Thursday, June 21.
Armenia Airways is a proposed Armenian carrier that plans to operate scheduled services from its base at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, according to CAPA - Centre for Aviation. The start-up plans to operate services to several destinations in Europe, including Moscow, Saint Peteresburg, Amsterdam and Paris. The carrier was due to commence air service operations in June 2016, with services to Amsterdam, Krasnodar, Moscow Vnukovo and Rostov. A revised launch date has not been advised.
The price paid by the Armenian company includes the two aircrafts, an engine and other spare parts.
According to a report by Economica.net, the aircraft were used to fly over the Atlantic to the United States and Canada.
As of the end of 2017, the planes alone were reportedly valued at $1.67 million and $1.63 million, and the engine and the other components account for the difference in the final price.
TAROM bought three Airbus A310 in 1992, but one of them crashed shortly after its first takeoff. The two remaining ones serviced long-haul flights, which were discontinued in the early 2000s because of losses. The Airbus A310 were TAROM’s biggest aircraft, with a capacity of 209 seats each.
As reported earlier, Romania’s state-owned airline will launch flights from Bucharest to Yerevan in 2018. The carrier has already filed preliminary information on its planned new services, according to which it is going to use an Airbus A318 aircraft to fly to the Armenian capital.
Top stories
It has been agreed that Iran’s gas export volume to Armenia and dispatch of electricity from Armenia back to Iran should grow as of 2018.
Behzad Babazadeh said that the Armenian side wants imported gas from Iran to be increased from 1 mcm to 1.6 mcm.
The event was timed to coincide with the visit of a 10-strong delegation of prestigious UK companies led by Mark Pritchard MP.
The two-day intensive programme includes meetings with Armenian high level state authorities and business representatives
Partner news
Latest news
Many American Armenians want to repatriate, Glendale Mayor says Many Armenians living in the United States are going to return to Armenia, Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan told a press conference.
U.S.-backed rebels behind attack against Syrian Army, source says According to the source, the attack was actually carried out by the U.S.-backed rebels of Jaysh Al-Mughawir Al-Thoura from the Al-Tanf area.
Armenia FM runs into U.S. Assistant State Secretary at Brussels airport "Nice coincidence: passing by the same airport with #US Assistant Secretary of State Wess #Mitchell in #Brussels," Mnatsakanyan tweeted.
Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers unofficially communicate in Minsk In a photo, Mnatsakanyan is seen standing in the company of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.