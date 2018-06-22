Armenia FM runs into U.S. Assistant State Secretary at Brussels airport

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan ran into the United States Assistant Secretary of State A. Wess Mitchell in an airport in Brussels.

"Nice coincidence: passing by the same airport with #US Assistant Secretary of State Wess #Mitchell in #Brussels," Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

The Armenian Foreign Policy Chief was in the Belgian capital to attend the first session of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council and meet Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Mnatsakanyan then arrived in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk where he is participating in the informal ministerial meeting of Eastern partnership countries.

In a photo published by Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan on Twitter, Mnatsakanyan is seen standing in the company of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Minsk. Obviously, the foreign ministers of the two countries have unofficially communicated. There are no official statements about the content of the conversation so far though.