U.S.-backed rebels behind attack against Syrian Army, source says

June 22, 2018 - 16:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Syrian military source says that the U.S. Coalition did not bomb their forces in southern Syria in the wee hours of Friday, June 22, Al-Masdar news reports.

According to the source, the attack was actually carried out by the U.S.-backed rebels of Jaysh Al-Mughawir Al-Thoura from the Al-Tanf area.

Furthermore, the source said the U.S.-backed rebels struck a Syrian Arab Army post at the town of Al-Aliyaneh in the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.

One soldier was killed during the attack.

