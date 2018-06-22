U.S.-backed rebels behind attack against Syrian Army, source says
June 22, 2018 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Syrian military source says that the U.S. Coalition did not bomb their forces in southern Syria in the wee hours of Friday, June 22, Al-Masdar news reports.
According to the source, the attack was actually carried out by the U.S.-backed rebels of Jaysh Al-Mughawir Al-Thoura from the Al-Tanf area.
Furthermore, the source said the U.S.-backed rebels struck a Syrian Arab Army post at the town of Al-Aliyaneh in the southeastern countryside of the Homs Governorate.
One soldier was killed during the attack.
