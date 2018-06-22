// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Watermelon Festival coming to Yerevan on July 22

Watermelon Festival coming to Yerevan on July 22
June 22, 2018 - 18:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The annual Watermelon Festival usually organized near the Swan Lake in the heart of Yerevan will this year be held on July 22.

At the event, fruit carving experts will demonstrate their skills and treat the guests with juicy and delicious watermelon.

Organized within the framework of the three-month program of events Yerevan Summer 2018, the festival will be accompanied by live performances of the popular artists.

This year’s edition of the festival is an experience no one should forgo. Games and various competitions will also be offered on the sidelines of the event, while winners will be awarded by the Yerevan Municipality and its partner organizations.

The event is held as part of the three month program of events Yerevan Summer 2018, organized by Yerevan municipality.

 Top stories
Armenian Helicopters ready to launch charter flightsArmenian Helicopters ready to launch charter flights
The charter flights will enable passengers to enjoy gorgeous scenes from a bird’s-eye view and reach the destination in a short period of time.
CoE Secretary General mentions Armenia at minorities conferenceCoE Secretary General mentions Armenia at minorities conference
Jagland cited Armenia as a country that has improved access to minority language education in line with the Council of Europe instruments.
Armenia – the glorious city of old: Times of IndiaArmenia – the glorious city of old: Times of India
One of the most important destinations of Armenia, the capital city of Yerevan with the imposing Mount Ararat is a sight to see, the article says.
Armenia among top 25 countries Russian travelers prefer to visitArmenia among top 25 countries Russian travelers prefer to visit
The analysis reveals that Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey saw the biggest growth of arrivals in the first three months of 2018.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20
Armenians worldwide commemorate 103rd anniversary of Genocide
Armenian lawmakers commemorate Greek genocide
Smithsonian Folklife Fest Brings Armenian culture to life: DC Military
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Archive for June 22, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Last Armenians found in the land of the massacres: The Independent Hadjian has no final conclusions for his readers in this book, save for the observation that the survivors are not alone, Fisk says.
Many American Armenians want to repatriate, Glendale Mayor says Many Armenians living in the United States are going to return to Armenia, Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan told a press conference.
U.S.-backed rebels behind attack against Syrian Army, source says According to the source, the attack was actually carried out by the U.S.-backed rebels of Jaysh Al-Mughawir Al-Thoura from the Al-Tanf area.
Armenia FM runs into U.S. Assistant State Secretary at Brussels airport "Nice coincidence: passing by the same airport with #US Assistant Secretary of State Wess #Mitchell in #Brussels," Mnatsakanyan tweeted.