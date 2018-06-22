Watermelon Festival coming to Yerevan on July 22
June 22, 2018 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The annual Watermelon Festival usually organized near the Swan Lake in the heart of Yerevan will this year be held on July 22.
At the event, fruit carving experts will demonstrate their skills and treat the guests with juicy and delicious watermelon.
Organized within the framework of the three-month program of events Yerevan Summer 2018, the festival will be accompanied by live performances of the popular artists.
This year’s edition of the festival is an experience no one should forgo. Games and various competitions will also be offered on the sidelines of the event, while winners will be awarded by the Yerevan Municipality and its partner organizations.
The event is held as part of the three month program of events Yerevan Summer 2018, organized by Yerevan municipality.
