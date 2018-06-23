// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian, Azeri Foreign Ministers to meet “in the near future”

June 23, 2018 - 12:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azeri Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov have agreed to hold a meeting in the near future with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, official representative of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said Friday, June 22, according to RIA Novosti.

“The parties have reached an agreement that a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will be held through the OSCE Minsk Group in the near future to reach a settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev said earlier that the date and venue of the next meeting will be announced later.

Mnatsakanyan participated in the informal ministerial meeting of Eastern Partnership countries in Minsk on Friday. In a photo published by Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan on Twitter, Mnatsakanyan was seen standing in the company of Mammadyarov. Obviously, the foreign ministers of the two countries unofficially communicated. There are no official statements about the content of the conversation so far though.

