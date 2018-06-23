PM aide not ruling out role for ex-President in Karabakh process

PanARMENIAN.Net - An aide to the Armenian Prime Minister has not ruled out that the country’s 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan may one day become a special negotiator in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Sargsyan was forced to resign one week after his election as the country's PM following a massive disobedience campaign launched by tens of thousands of Armenian citizens who blocked the streets across the entire country.

Speaking on Armenia’s Public TV, Arsen Kharatyan said he doesn’t rule out the involvement in the issue of any person for Armenia’s interest if there is public consensus and if one particular person proves to be “very useful” in that particular position.

“Just like [former Prime Minister] Tigran Sargsyan who heads the Eurasian Economic Commission or [former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Yuri] Khachaturov, who serves as the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO),” Kharatyan said.

According to him, not many in Armenia know the Karabakh process inside out.

Asked whether Serzh Sargsyan may one day accompany Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to a meeting, Kharatyan said “no one can say what will happen in a month or in the next one to five years.”

“The knowledge and skills of those people may come in handy in some situations,” Kharatyan said, adding that no meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Presidents is planned for the moment.

Official representative of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said Friday, June 22 that Armenian and Azeri Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov have agreed to hold a meeting in the near future with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan, however, did not confirm that such an agreement has been reached.