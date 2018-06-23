Azerbaijan launched an attempted subversive attack against Artsakh
June 23, 2018 - 15:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani army initiated an attempted subversive attack on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on June 17, Karabakh Defense Army spokesman Senor Hasratyan said on a Facebook post.
The Karabakh troops took the necessary measures to thwart the attack and threw the saboteurs back to their positions.
According to Hasratyan, the situation along the contact line changed in the period between June 17 and 23. In particular, he said, an RPG-7 grenade launcher has been used by Azerbaijan in some sections of the frontline.
“Besides, the rival forces continued with the maneuvers of manpower and military equipment in areas close to the contact line,” Hasratyan said.
“The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and retaliating in the event of necessity.”
