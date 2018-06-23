Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
June 23, 2018 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - San Francisco's Mt. Davidson Memorial Cross - one of the oldest landmarks in the city and a memorial to the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide - was recently vandalized, SFGate reports.
As the conversation around the treatment of migrant children at the border gets more heated, hostility toward the immigration-enforcement arm of the U.S. government has become visible.
Someone appears to have spray-painted a message of solidarity with immigrant families on the cross.
"No more violence. This blessing is for the families in detention centers, for the families experiencing U.S. funded wars. Blessings for the queers," the red lettering reads.
A visitor to the park, Toby Morgan, photographed the graffiti.
The enormous concrete cross, which has stood atop San Francisco's highest hill since 1934, was erected to commemorate all those who were killed in the Genocide under the Ottoman Empire.
A representative from the Council of Armenian American Organizations of Northern California said they are "saddened" by the incident and have reached out to law enforcement.
"We are notifying the police and will have it painted today," a representative said Friday. "We understand peoples need for self-expression, vandalism such as this is never appropriate."
Top stories
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
The original 17th-19th century French and German topographic, physical and political maps were donated by and Aram and Terez Bassenian.
In Glendale, there’s a Dublin Drive, a Calafia Street, a Baghdad Place and an Eulalia Street — all named after places in the world.
Armenia is thus among the top 10 countries in terms of the number of citizens who visited Russia in the reporting period.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syrian army launches largest attack in country's southwest the Syrian army heavily targeted the jihadist rebel positions in the eastern countryside of the Dara’a Governorate.
Azerbaijan launched an attempted subversive attack against Artsakh The Karabakh troops took the necessary measures to thwart the attack and threw the saboteurs back to their positions.
World's smallest "computer" unveiled in U.S. Unlike traditional desktop computers, these new microdevices lose all prior programming and data as soon as they lose power.
ANCA urges inquiry into sale of U.S.-made copters to Azerbaijan "News of Azerbaijan deploying offensive U.S. arms requires a serious public spotlight and strong Congressional oversight," said Hamparian.