Serj Tankian hints U.S. needs 'Armenia-style peaceful revolution'
June 25, 2018 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has hinted that it's time to hold an "Armenia-style peaceful revolution" in the United States.
The musician has shared a photo of Time magazine's latest cover depicting a wailing girl looking up at U.S. President Donald Trump.
The crying girl became the viral symbol of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. The toddler from Honduras is seen frozen between a cry and scream, while her mother is being searched by border patrol agents.
Photo. John Moore/Getty Images
"Sometimes a picture says it all. The USA is in a state of utter regression. Time for an Armenia style peaceful revolution no?" Tankian captioned the picture on Instagram.
Top stories
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
Someone appears to have spray-painted a message of solidarity with immigrant families on the Memorial cross.
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
The original 17th-19th century French and German topographic, physical and political maps were donated by and Aram and Terez Bassenian.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Former president Serzh Sargsyan’s brother detained (video) Aleksander Sargsyan, the brother of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, was detained on suspicion of carrying weapons.
Head of Armenia ex-president’s guard detained The National Security Service detained Vachagan Ghazaryan, the head of the guard of former president Serzh Sargsyan.
Smithsonian Mag: Unfurling the rich tapestry of Armenian culture Thousands of years ago, the land known as Armenia was roughly seven times the size of the current country, the article says.
'Game of Thrones' spoilers: Star drops hint on his character’s final fate Joe Dempsie revealed to Metro US earlier in June that he “only wrapped on that [Game of Thrones] three weeks ago”.