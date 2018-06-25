Serj Tankian hints U.S. needs 'Armenia-style peaceful revolution'

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has hinted that it's time to hold an "Armenia-style peaceful revolution" in the United States.

The musician has shared a photo of Time magazine's latest cover depicting a wailing girl looking up at U.S. President Donald Trump.

The crying girl became the viral symbol of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. The toddler from Honduras is seen frozen between a cry and scream, while her mother is being searched by border patrol agents.

Photo. John Moore/Getty Images

"Sometimes a picture says it all. The USA is in a state of utter regression. Time for an Armenia style peaceful revolution no?" Tankian captioned the picture on Instagram.