Armenia: Former president Serzh Sargsyan’s brother detained

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aleksander Sargsyan, the brother of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, was detained on suspicion of carrying weapons on Monday, June 25, Aysor.am reports citing police spokesman Ashot Aharonyan.

Footage showing law enforcement officers searching Aleksander Sargsyan landed online earlier.

Also Monday, the National Security Service detained Vachagan Ghazaryan, the head of the guard of ex-president Sargsyan.