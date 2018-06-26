Armenian ballet dancer wins key prize at Baltic Int'l Competition

PanARMENIAN.Net - An artist from the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater of Armenia, Vahagn Margaryan has won a prestigious ballet contest.

The 4th International Baltic Ballet Competition was held in Lithuania’a capital city of Riga from June 18 to 22.

Margaryan took the second spot and became the winner as no one was given the first prize altogether.

Following the event, Margaryan was also invited to participate in the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition in the United States in 2019.