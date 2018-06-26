Armenian Genocide bill allegedly withdrawn from Israeli Knesset
June 26, 2018 - 11:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Meretz Party reportedly decided Monday, June 25 to withdraw a proposal submitted to the Knesset seeking the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
According to Ynetnews, the move comes due to lack of support from the coalition.
The coalition allegedly intends to advance a similar bill avoiding the term "genocide" and calling the murder of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915-1923 a "tragedy."
In late May, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein postponed a debate and vote on recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Empire, the forerunner of modern Turkey, because a majority of the Knesset would not have voted to support the recognition. In mid-May, the Knesset approved a request by the left-wing Meretz party to hold a Knesset debate and a vote on the issue.
Israel partially recognizes the Armenian Genocide: The Knesset Education Committee has recognized it and debated bills on the issue, and the Knesset has been marking the Armenian Genocide every year since 2012.
