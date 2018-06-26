Armenian Genocide materials on show at Montreal Holocaust Museum
June 26, 2018 - 13:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Through testimonies, expert interviews and rare archives about the Armenian Genocide have gone on display at the Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM), CJNews reports.
The Museum is hosting its travelling exhibit, "United Against Genocide: Understand, Question, Prevent", until August 17.
The exhibit, which is open to all ages, aims to inform the public about genocide, its implications and how to prevent it. It previously toured across Canada, and is presented in Montreal for the first time with its sixth and final section about contemporary mass atrocities.
The exhibit also exists in a virtual format, where online visitors can view its content.
Through testimonies, expert interviews and rare archives, United Against Genocide identifies the similarities and differences between four genocides: the Armenian genocide, the Cambodian genocide, the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda and the Holocaust.
