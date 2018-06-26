Congresswoman vows to examine how Baku got U.S.-made copters
June 26, 2018 - 14:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has promised to examine the issue of how U.S.-made helicopters appeared in the Azerbaijani army.
Deputy Armenian parliament speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan said on a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 26 she had a phone call with Gabbard, who pledged to let Hovhannisyan know about the results of her analysis.
Media reports suggested days earlier that the Azerbaijani Air Force will demonstrate Bell-412 helicopters for the first time in a fly-past at the country’s military parade in Baku on Tuesday.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku, given the U.S. embargo on weapons sale to Azerbaijan.
In the fall of 1992, the U.S. Congress banned non-humanitarian economic aid and weapons sales to Azerbaijan by adopting Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.
Hovhannisyan had sent a letter to Members of Congress Gabbard and Jackie Speier asking them to examine the issue in detail.
Top stories
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Grovf 1st from Caucasus to win EU Horizon 2020 grant The hardware company is the first ever participant from the Caucasus to win an EU Horizon 2020 grant for research and innovation
MP to Australia - 'Speak the tragedy's name' on Armenian Genocide The Member for the Federal electorate of Goldstein, who is of Armenian heritage, became the 7th speaker in one day on the Genocide.
Russian jets join Syrian army in striking key town for first time The SAA’s elite 4th Armored Division continues to hammer Daraa al-Balad district with heavy Golan ground-to-ground missiles.
How Armenian dance adapted over time and place: Smithsonian Smithsonian Magazine has unveiled one more peace about the Armenian culture, particularly about the age-old dances.