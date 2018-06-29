Putin: Armenia, Russia enjoy friendly ties, strategic partnership
June 29, 2018 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia and Armenia have strong ties of friendship and strategic partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his message to the participants and guests of the 7th Russian-Armenian interregional forum in Yerevan.
“A substantive political dialogue has been established at various levels between the two countries, trade-economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian cooperation is developing,” the Russian President said.
According to him, interregional cooperation plays an important role in the process of strengthening Russian-Armenian relations, with a number of projects implemented in infrastructure, social, cultural, sports and other areas.
“I am confident that during the forum you will be able to develop new interesting ideas and proposals that will further expand the partnership relations between Russia and Armenia, as well as promote mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space," said Putin’s statement.
The 7th Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum opened on June 29 in Yerevan. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will attend the event and deliver remarks.
