Syrian army storms last towns east of Daraa city

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack on Monday, July 2 morning that targeted the last towns located east of Daraa city, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the group of towns around Saida, following the collapse of peace talks with the Syrian opposition.

According to a military source in the government stronghold of Izraa, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Kiheel after a short battle with the Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades.

Following the capture of Kiheel, the Syrian Arab Army pushed further west towards the towns of Saida and Eteibah, which are both directly east of Daraa city.

The Tiger Forces are now engaged in fierce clashes with the rebel troops near these aforementioned towns.

A source told Al-Masdar this morning that in addition to storming these towns, the Tiger Forces are also firing a plethora of missiles and artillery shells towards the rebel positions.

Using their MLRS launchers, the Tiger Forces have been raining missiles on the rebel defenses for several hours in a bid to force the latter to withdraw to Daraa city.

The Syrian Arab Army is expected to capture both of these towns in the coming hours, as the rebel forces are not likely to hold on for much longer.

If the Syrian Army takes control of Saida, there will be only one town left before they reach Daraa city’s southeastern flank.

The last town between Saida and Daraa city is Al-Naymah; it is controlled by the Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades.

Al-Naymah is the key to the Syrian Arab Army’s plan to besiege the rebel stronghold of Daraa Al-Balad.