Syrian army storms last towns east of Daraa city
July 2, 2018 - 14:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack on Monday, July 2 morning that targeted the last towns located east of Daraa city, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the group of towns around Saida, following the collapse of peace talks with the Syrian opposition.
According to a military source in the government stronghold of Izraa, the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Kiheel after a short battle with the Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades.
Following the capture of Kiheel, the Syrian Arab Army pushed further west towards the towns of Saida and Eteibah, which are both directly east of Daraa city.
The Tiger Forces are now engaged in fierce clashes with the rebel troops near these aforementioned towns.
A source told Al-Masdar this morning that in addition to storming these towns, the Tiger Forces are also firing a plethora of missiles and artillery shells towards the rebel positions.
Using their MLRS launchers, the Tiger Forces have been raining missiles on the rebel defenses for several hours in a bid to force the latter to withdraw to Daraa city.
The Syrian Arab Army is expected to capture both of these towns in the coming hours, as the rebel forces are not likely to hold on for much longer.
If the Syrian Army takes control of Saida, there will be only one town left before they reach Daraa city’s southeastern flank.
The last town between Saida and Daraa city is Al-Naymah; it is controlled by the Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades.
Al-Naymah is the key to the Syrian Arab Army’s plan to besiege the rebel stronghold of Daraa Al-Balad.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
NASA to award highest honor to Armenian-American astronomer The medal will be presented by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on August 2.
Armenian military releases video of burning Azerbaijani post (video) “As a result of the fire of the Armenian side, one of the rival’s positions was completely destroyed and burnt down,” Hovhannisyan said.
VivaCell-MTS provides voice, Internet services in Armenia's protected areas VivaCell-MTS provides cellular and Internet connection 80% of the area of the Caucasus Wildlife Refuge and the Khosrov Forest State Reserve.
Karabakh army reports on Azeri manpower, equipment movements Manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani side near the contact line were been observed in the period between June 24 and 30.