Armenia invested $1 million in Georgia’s economy in Q1
July 2, 2018 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has made investments worth $960.000 in Georgia in the first three months of 2018, information provided by Georgia’s statistical service reveals.
Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has invested $81 million in the same period.
In the past 10 years, investments in the Georgian economy from Armenia amounted to $83 million.
Armenia’s foreign direct investment in the Georgian economy amounted to $6.4 million in 2017. Direct investments thus grew 49% year-on-year as Armenia had invested $4.3 million in the neighboring country in 2016.
