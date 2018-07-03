NATO says interested in deeper ties with Armenia
July 3, 2018 - 16:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - NATO is interested in deepening ties with Armenia is going to support the new government in the expansion of the reform process in the country, Deputy Assistant Secretary General James Appathurai has said, according the RFE/RL Armenian Service.
The NATO official expressed confidence that cooperation between Armenia and the bloc will continue after the change of power that took place in Armenia early May.
Appathurai said NATO welcomes Armenia’s involvement in peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan and the Western Balkans.
According to him, Armenia has played a really important role in all those processes.
Although no official confirmation has been received from the Foreign Ministry, the Deputy Assistant Secretary General revealed that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the upcoming NATO summit.
Appathurai also said NATO has a special program aimed at reducing corruption risks in the defense sector, which could come in handy for the new government in its fight against corruption.
