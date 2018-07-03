Census to be conducted in Armenia in 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - A census will be conducted in Armenia in 2020, according to a draft decision to be reviewed at the upcoming Cabinet session on Wednesday, July 4.

The government is set to allocate some AMD 90 million (apx. $187, 000) from the state budget to the National Statistical Service.

The law on census was adopted by the National Assembly in October 1999. The last census was held in the country in 2011.