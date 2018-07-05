All-time heat records set all over the world: Yerevan among hottest spots
July 5, 2018 - 14:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - From the normally mild summer climes of Ireland, Scotland and Canada to the scorching Middle East, numerous locations in the Northern Hemisphere, including the Armenian capital city of Yerevan, have witnessed their hottest weather ever recorded over the past week, the Wasington Post reports.
On July 2, Yerevan soared to 107.6 degrees (42 Celsius), a record high for July and tying its record for any month.
Large areas of heat pressure or heat domes scattered around the hemisphere led to the sweltering temperatures.
No single record, in isolation, can be attributed to global warming. But collectively, these heat records are consistent with the kind of extremes we expect to see increase in a warming world.
A massive and intense heat dome has consumed the eastern two-thirds of the United States and southeast Canada since late last week. It’s not only been hot but also exceptionally humid.
Excessive heat torched the British Isles late last week. The stifling heat caused roads and roofs to buckle, the Weather Channel reported, and resulted in multiple all-time record highs.
A large dome of high pressure, or heat dome, has persistently sat on top of Eurasia over the past week, resulting in some extraordinarily hot weather.
Quriyat, Oman, posted the world’s hottest low temperature ever recorded on June 28: 109 degrees (42.6 Celsius).
