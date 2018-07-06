Russian diplomat says meeting of Armenian, Azeri FMs 'in the works'

PanARMENIAN.Net - A meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers is planned to be held soon, Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov said on Friday, July 6, according to APA.

Popov said that the co-chairs still find it difficult to make any statements on the Karabakh conflict.

“Given the delicacy of the settlement process of the Karabakh conflict, the Minsk Group co-chairs refrain from any public speeches on the issue,” the Russian co-chair noted.

He emphasized that a corresponding statement of the co-chairs will be made following the planned meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign policy chiefs.

“We expect that the date of the ministerial meeting may be announced in the near future,” Popov added.