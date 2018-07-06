Russian diplomat says meeting of Armenian, Azeri FMs 'in the works'
July 6, 2018 - 15:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers is planned to be held soon, Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov said on Friday, July 6, according to APA.
Popov said that the co-chairs still find it difficult to make any statements on the Karabakh conflict.
“Given the delicacy of the settlement process of the Karabakh conflict, the Minsk Group co-chairs refrain from any public speeches on the issue,” the Russian co-chair noted.
He emphasized that a corresponding statement of the co-chairs will be made following the planned meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign policy chiefs.
“We expect that the date of the ministerial meeting may be announced in the near future,” Popov added.
Top stories
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
Someone appears to have spray-painted a message of solidarity with immigrant families on the Memorial cross.
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syrian army repels Islamic State attack in northeast Suwayda However, the attack on the recently-recaptured hilltop was successfully foiled by the Syrian troops, backed by Palestinian fighters.
President Sarkissian, actress Arsinée Khanjian talk Armenia-Diaspora ties President Armen Sarkissian on Friday, July 6 met famous Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian in Yerevan.
Asphalt melts, sticks to truck wheels in Australia Traffic authorities had to close a road in Queensland after it began to melt, damaging cars that crossed it and began sinking.
Positive test results revives hopes for Alzheimer’s treatment The study showed that one dose of the treatment had a significant effect on both cognition and the accumulation of toxic plaques in the brain.