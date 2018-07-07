155 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 155 ceasefire violations - more than 1500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period of July 1-7, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the line of contact and protecting their positions.

Last week, manpower and military movements on the Azerbaijani side near the contact line, as well as equipment for the detection of land mines were observed.