Prime Minister, Deputy PM, Ministers: Armenia gears up for NATO Summit
July 9, 2018 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A government delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the upcoming NATO summit on July 11-12.
Also included in the Armenian delegation are Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
When in Brussels, Mnatsakanyan is also set to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.
In addition, Advisor to the Prime Minister on foreign policy issues Arsen Kharatyan, Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan, head of Armenia’s mission to NATO, ambassador Gagik Hovhannisyan and Armenian ambassador to Belgium Tatul Margaryan are among the delegates.
A meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will be held on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 July 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General and will include a short opening ceremony.
Top stories
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
Two 4th generation MiG-29 fighters arrive in Russian base in Armenia A pair of 4th generation MiG-29 fighters have arrived in the Russian military base of Erebuni of the Southern Military District.
Foreign participants of Francophonie Summit won’t pay Armenia visa fee According to the document, the proposal seeks to facilitate the entry of foreigners to Armenia for the participation in the summit.
Top militant commander assassinated in Syria According to the opposition activists, a group of unknown assailants killed a high ranking commander of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham
One-year-old migrant appears in U.S. court without parents The one-year-old boy in a green button-up shirt drank milk from a bottle, played with a small purple ball and occasionally asked for “agua.”