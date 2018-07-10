Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission members to frontline posts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan did not lead the OSCE mission members to its frontline positions during a monitoring of the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Tuesday, July 10.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).

From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as Head of the OSCE HLPG Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia)

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.