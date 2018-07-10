Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission members to frontline posts
July 10, 2018 - 13:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan did not lead the OSCE mission members to its frontline positions during a monitoring of the contact line with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on Tuesday, July 10.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), as well as representative of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Bosshard (Switzerland).
From the opposite side of the line of contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as Head of the OSCE HLPG Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia)
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
Top stories
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
Someone appears to have spray-painted a message of solidarity with immigrant families on the Memorial cross.
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Wearing a tie could mess with the blood supply to your brain: study By compressing the veins in the neck, tie-wearers could be pushing blood into the skull and creating an unhealthy build-up of pressure.
Russian Air Force launches major attack in Idlib after militant assault The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive attack on the southwestern countryside of Idlib in response to the militant offensive in northeast Latakia.
Thai football team successfully rescued The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach became stranded when they went exploring inside after a practice game.
A guide to architecture in Armenia: The Culture Trip Architecture in Armenia incorporates structural works with a historical or artistic link to the Armenian nation, the platform says.