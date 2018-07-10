Battle for Daraa city 'nearly finished' - report

PanARMENIAN.Net - This week has already gotten off to a bad start for the rebel forces in Daraa, as their troops have lost several areas inside and outside the provincial capital to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by their elite 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture several areas from the Free Syrian Army’s Southern Front Brigades in and around the provincial capital this morning.

Among the sites that were captured by the Syrian Army and their allies are the following:

These four sites are located at the southeastern and southwestern part of the provincial capital near the Jordanian border.

The Syrian army is working to tighten the siege around Daraa city in order to force the rebels to surrender the southern districts of the provincial capital.

This military tactic has been used by the Syrian Arab Army on a number of occasions in previous battles and it has been mostly criticized by the U.S., U.K., and France.

The battle for Daraa city is expected to conclude in the next 48 hours, as the Russian Reconciliation Center and Syrian government have offered the rebels safe passage from the provincial capital to the Al-Quneitra border.