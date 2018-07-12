Armenian Assemblymember authors “Right to Know” legislation in CA
July 12, 2018 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - California Assembly Bill 1909 gains momentum by passing four committees and the full Assembly by a vote of 68-0. AB 1909 would require the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) to translate all written notices and web content intended for providers of In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) into the state threshold languages: English, Spanish, Armenian, and Chinese, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian's office says.
Current state law and regulations require CDSS to translate information notices and resources for IHSS recipients into the four most common languages spoken by recipients. However, no such requirement exists for IHSS providers.
“Language barriers prevent approximately 40 percent of IHSS providers across the state from understanding complicated program instructions, timesheets, tax notices, forms and other important materials,” stated Nazarian.
“AB 1909 will reduce duplicated workload, provide consistency across the state, and move IHSS toward equity for all providers.”
Translating materials into these four primary languages would mean that tens of thousands of IHSS providers would be able to access important materials about their job and how they get paid in their primary language. Additionally, counties would benefit from not having to continue translating provider materials without a dedicated funding stream.
AB 1909 is co-sponsored by the County Welfare Directors Association of California, the California Association of Public Authorities, and AFSCME-UDW. It has received support from numerous counties, labor unions, and health advocacy groups.
The next step for AB 1909 is a floor vote by the California State Senate.
Nazarian represents the 46th Assembly District, serving the San Fernando Valley communities of Hollywood Hills, Lake Balboa, North Hills, North Hollywood, Panorama City, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Toluca Lake, Valley Glen, Universal City, Van Nuys, and Valley Village
Photo. Panoramic Images, Getty Images
