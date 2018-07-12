Armenia could start military and technical cooperation with China

PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives of the Armenian armed forces have discussed issues of military and technical cooperation in China, the Defense Ministry said.

“A delegation from the General Staff is in Nanking participating in a working meeting on issues of military-technical cooperation, headed by the leaders of a company called Poly Defense,” the Ministry said.

Former Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and the delegation he led were hosted at the China North Industries Corporation, officially abbreviated as Norinco, in September 2017.

The Chinese company manufactures vehicles, machinery, optical-electronic products, oil field equipment, chemicals, light industrial products, civil and military firearms and ammunition.

At a meeting in Beijing back in 201, the sides discussed prospects and possibilities of cooperation.