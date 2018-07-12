LA's Hammer Museum offers free tours in Armenian
July 12, 2018 - 11:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Hammer Museum — an art museum and cultural center affiliated with UCLA — is offering tours in the eight most-spoken languages in Los Angeles County, plus American Sign Language, as part of its Made in L.A. 2018 exhibition. The museum’s free Armenian tour of the exhibition will take place July 21, Asbarez reports.
Made in L.A. 2018 is the latest iteration of the Hammer Museum’s acclaimed biennial exhibition, which showcases artists from the greater Los Angeles area. Other featured tour languages include English, Mandarin, Korean, Farsi, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
“The exhibition’s 32 artists range in age from 29 to 97 and have contributed works that are deeply engaged with vital aspects of our contemporary culture. While there is no overarching theme, many of the artists share common interests,” according to the Hammer Museum website. “Several grapple with issues of representation, marginalization, and pressures placed on the body. Some artists offer interpretations of cultural practices, proposing how ancient forms of knowledge may be reimagined in the present, or reflect on the current political climate. Others consider the landscape, climate change and its repercussions, and the relationship between the land, capitalist expansion, and violence.”
“The exhibition’s 32 artists range in age from 29 to 97 and have contributed works that are deeply engaged with vital aspects of our contemporary culture. While there is no overarching theme, many of the artists share common interests,” according to the Hammer Museum website. “Several grapple with issues of representation, marginalization, and pressures placed on the body. Some artists offer interpretations of cultural practices, proposing how ancient forms of knowledge may be reimagined in the present, or reflect on the current political climate. Others consider the landscape, climate change and its repercussions, and the relationship between the land, capitalist expansion, and violence.”
The exhibition will feature drawings, paintings, sculpture, textiles, performance, video, photography and installations. Using these mediums, the Made in L.A. 2018 artists exemplify the diverse and creative landscape of Los Angeles today.
Top stories
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Battle for Daraa city ends in victory for Syrian army The FSA has allowed the Russian military police to enter the districts they control in Daraa, as they begin the process of reconciliation.
Israel says won't attack Syria if existing agreements are upheld “We haven't had a problem with the Assad regime, for 40 years not a single bullet was fired on the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said.
Armenia's Pashinyan a crusader who keeps democracy dream alive: TIME The magazine has spoken with four people, including Nikol Pashinyan, who have fought to defend democracy in their countries.
4,500-year-old houses discovered near Giza pyramids One of the officials living in the structures may have been responsible for the containment and slaughtering of animals for food.