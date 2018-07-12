LA's Hammer Museum offers free tours in Armenian

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Hammer Museum — an art museum and cultural center affiliated with UCLA — is offering tours in the eight most-spoken languages in Los Angeles County, plus American Sign Language, as part of its Made in L.A. 2018 exhibition. The museum’s free Armenian tour of the exhibition will take place July 21, Asbarez reports.

Made in L.A. 2018 is the latest iteration of the Hammer Museum’s acclaimed biennial exhibition, which showcases artists from the greater Los Angeles area. Other featured tour languages include English, Mandarin, Korean, Farsi, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

“The exhibition’s 32 artists range in age from 29 to 97 and have contributed works that are deeply engaged with vital aspects of our contemporary culture. While there is no overarching theme, many of the artists share common interests,” according to the Hammer Museum website. “Several grapple with issues of representation, marginalization, and pressures placed on the body. Some artists offer interpretations of cultural practices, proposing how ancient forms of knowledge may be reimagined in the present, or reflect on the current political climate. Others consider the landscape, climate change and its repercussions, and the relationship between the land, capitalist expansion, and violence.”

“The exhibition’s 32 artists range in age from 29 to 97 and have contributed works that are deeply engaged with vital aspects of our contemporary culture. While there is no overarching theme, many of the artists share common interests,” according to the Hammer Museum website. “Several grapple with issues of representation, marginalization, and pressures placed on the body. Some artists offer interpretations of cultural practices, proposing how ancient forms of knowledge may be reimagined in the present, or reflect on the current political climate. Others consider the landscape, climate change and its repercussions, and the relationship between the land, capitalist expansion, and violence.”

The exhibition will feature drawings, paintings, sculpture, textiles, performance, video, photography and installations. Using these mediums, the Made in L.A. 2018 artists exemplify the diverse and creative landscape of Los Angeles today.