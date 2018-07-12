Armenia revolution was “extraordinary and European” - Tusk

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Council of Europe Donald Tusk said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, July 12 that what happened in Armenia was “unique and very European.”

An opposition politician, Pashinyan led peaceful protests for several weeks that toppled then Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in April and shortly after became the nation’s leader.

“I have always been a friend for Armenia. What happened in Armenia was extraordinary and, I must say, very European,” Tusk said.

“The example you set was very promising, and you can expect the European Union’s support in the process of implementing reforms.”

At the meeting in Brussels, the two weighed in on issues concerning relations between the EU and Armenia.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Pashinyan said Armenia is committed to the process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and stressed that any attempt to resolve the conflict by military means would be an infringement of regional security, democracy and human rights.

“Like any democratic economy, Armenia strives for peace and does its best to ensure regional security and stability,” Pashinyan said.