OSCE envoys to mediate Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting 'in near future'
July 12, 2018 - 17:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will mediate a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in the near future, the mediators said in a
Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America hosted an introductory meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on 11 July in Brussels. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meeting. This was the first high-level meeting between the sides in this format since elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The Ministers exchanged views regarding the situation on the ground and discussed next steps and parameters for re-engaging in substantive negotiations. The sides considered several issues for future meetings, including a range of possible confidence-building measures.
The co-chairs stressed the importance of reducing tensions and avoiding inflammatory rhetoric. The co-chairs also reiterated their commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.
The Ministers agreed to meet again in the near future under the auspices of the co-chairs.
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
