// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE envoys to mediate Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting 'in near future'

OSCE envoys to mediate Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting 'in near future'
July 12, 2018 - 17:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will mediate a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers in the near future, the mediators said in a

Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America hosted an introductory meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov on 11 July in Brussels. Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meeting. This was the first high-level meeting between the sides in this format since elections in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Ministers exchanged views regarding the situation on the ground and discussed next steps and parameters for re-engaging in substantive negotiations. The sides considered several issues for future meetings, including a range of possible confidence-building measures.

The co-chairs ‎stressed the importance of reducing tensions and avoiding inflammatory rhetoric. The co-chairs also reiterated their commitment to helping the sides find a peaceful solution to the conflict based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

The Ministers agreed to meet again in the near future under the auspices of the co-chairs.

Read also:Armenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talks

 Top stories
Armenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talksArmenia urges Azerbaijan to reject aggressive rhetoric in Karabakh talks
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoEArmenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time everAustralian Parliament to debate Armenian Genocide for first time ever
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
Ukraine appoints new ambassador to ArmeniaUkraine appoints new ambassador to Armenia
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Serena Williams says she is “an honorary Armenian”
Ukrainian-Armenian director wins Le Petit Cannes Film Festival award
Elton John says he felt love from Armenia
Armenian Genocide Memorial Cross vandalized in San Francisco
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Battle for Daraa city ends in victory for Syrian army The FSA has allowed the Russian military police to enter the districts they control in Daraa, as they begin the process of reconciliation.
Israel says won't attack Syria if existing agreements are upheld “We haven't had a problem with the Assad regime, for 40 years not a single bullet was fired on the Golan Heights,” Netanyahu said.
Armenia's Pashinyan a crusader who keeps democracy dream alive: TIME The magazine has spoken with four people, including Nikol Pashinyan, who have fought to defend democracy in their countries.
4,500-year-old houses discovered near Giza pyramids One of the officials living in the structures may have been responsible for the containment and slaughtering of animals for food.