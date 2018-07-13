Turkish FM congratulated Pashinyan on election as Armenia PM
July 13, 2018 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday, July 11 congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Pashinyan told reporters that he had a brief conversation with Cavusoglu in Brussels where delegations and heads of state and government from a host of countries were attending the NATO Summit on July 11-12.
“When we were sitting in the hall of delegations, the Turkish Foreign Minister walked past [us] swiftly, then returned back and approached Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan whom he knew from the Council of Europe,” the PM said.
“He then got acquainted with me and said they had been following the processes in Armenia.”
According to Pashinyan, the three have had no other communication whatsoever.
Top stories
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple tegisters 2 new iPad models with Eurasian Economic Commission The 2018 iPad Pro refresh is predicted to come in two sizes, measuring 11 inches and 12.9 inches, according to a recent report.
Iran says it's a 'consultant presence' in Syria, Iraq upon their request He added that if those two countries declare they do not need Iran's presence, the Islamic Republic will depart from there.
Anthony Bourdain nominated for Emmys for "Parts Unknown" "Parts Unknown", the much-loved food and travel show hosted by Anthony Bourdain, who died in early June, was nominated for six Emmys.
Daron Malakian, Serj Tankian trade accusations over SOAD’s “hiatus” "To be honest with you, Serj didn't even want to make Mezmerize and Hypnotize. We really begged him to make those records," Daron said.