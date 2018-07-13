Turkish FM congratulated Pashinyan on election as Armenia PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday, July 11 congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Pashinyan told reporters that he had a brief conversation with Cavusoglu in Brussels where delegations and heads of state and government from a host of countries were attending the NATO Summit on July 11-12.

“When we were sitting in the hall of delegations, the Turkish Foreign Minister walked past [us] swiftly, then returned back and approached Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan whom he knew from the Council of Europe,” the PM said.

“He then got acquainted with me and said they had been following the processes in Armenia.”

According to Pashinyan, the three have had no other communication whatsoever.