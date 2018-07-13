// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia sends 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

July 13, 2018 - 14:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has sent 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria for the refugees who have returned to the liberated areas of the war-town country.

An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations took off from Zvartnots airport in Armenia to deliver the over 30 tons of aid to the Hmeimim Air Base.

The Armenian-Russian Center for Humanitarian Response to Syria sent, in particular, buckwheat and rice cereals, vegetable oil, as well as basic necessities.

The supplies will be distributed among the refugees who return to their native cities and villages, as well as will be taken to remote areas, where it is most difficult to arrange the daily life, a reportage by Channel One Russia reveals.

A total of about 100 tons of food and basic necessities will be delivered by Armenia to Hmeimim base as humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria.

