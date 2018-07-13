Armenia sends 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria
July 13, 2018 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has sent 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria for the refugees who have returned to the liberated areas of the war-town country.
An Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations took off from Zvartnots airport in Armenia to deliver the over 30 tons of aid to the Hmeimim Air Base.
The Armenian-Russian Center for Humanitarian Response to Syria sent, in particular, buckwheat and rice cereals, vegetable oil, as well as basic necessities.
The supplies will be distributed among the refugees who return to their native cities and villages, as well as will be taken to remote areas, where it is most difficult to arrange the daily life, a reportage by Channel One Russia reveals.
A total of about 100 tons of food and basic necessities will be delivered by Armenia to Hmeimim base as humanitarian assistance for the people of Syria.
Top stories
Mnatsakanyan was meeting his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov for the first time since the change of power in Armenia.
Poland's former Communist government waived its right to German post-war compensation back in 1953.
Australia’s House of Representatives will debate, for the first time, a Motion to recognise the Armenian Genocide.
In particular, Petro Lytvyn has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple tegisters 2 new iPad models with Eurasian Economic Commission The 2018 iPad Pro refresh is predicted to come in two sizes, measuring 11 inches and 12.9 inches, according to a recent report.
Iran says it's a 'consultant presence' in Syria, Iraq upon their request He added that if those two countries declare they do not need Iran's presence, the Islamic Republic will depart from there.
Anthony Bourdain nominated for Emmys for "Parts Unknown" "Parts Unknown", the much-loved food and travel show hosted by Anthony Bourdain, who died in early June, was nominated for six Emmys.
Daron Malakian, Serj Tankian trade accusations over SOAD’s “hiatus” "To be honest with you, Serj didn't even want to make Mezmerize and Hypnotize. We really begged him to make those records," Daron said.